This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.0
PTR
10.2.0
BlizzCon: Overwatch and Hearthstone From the Floor
Hearthstone
Posted
8 hr 4 min ago
by
Paryah
For WoW and Diablo aficionados, it's easy to forget that those games are just a part of Blizzard's offerings. Stepping into BlizzCon, however, leaves no doubt. The set-ups for both Overwatch and Hearthstone this year were gorgeous and allowed fans to play and socialize in very appropriate settings. Check out these galleries from the floor - Blizzard can certainly put on a good show!
Overwatch Tower
For Overwatch Fans, character statues provided terrific atmosphere and banks of game stations provided opportunity to both play and watch gameplay, while the Comm Tower loomed over all.
Hearthstone Tavern
The Hearthstone Tavern with its fireplace was a cozy place to meet up, pose for selfies, and watch the events going on in the arena or the Dual a Dev matches.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
errpopu
on 2023-11-13T11:13:21-06:00
Ow2 areas were dissapointing compared to wow and d4
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post