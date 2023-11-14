Amirdrassil Race to World First Day 0 Recap

Lets get this party started!
All the inevitable drama, whining, and armchair theorycrafting aside, RWF is always my favorite part of a major patch. I love watching the teams keep pushing and giving their best.Good luck to everyone competing!
8 or 9 melee, and 4 aug?Doubt, just due to raid buffs ;)
aww yeah! can't wait to see who can buy the most BoEs and/or get the right drops funneled to the right players first! between limit and echo that is, not sure why they even list other companies as participants.
You cannot have a race that doesn't start at the same time. Race to region first yes, not world.
Echo is on NA for testing the last boss in heroic at the same time as Liquid. Each player has only one character.