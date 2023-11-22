Amirdrassil Race to World First Day 8 Recap - Echo & Liquid Progress Fyrakk, Who Will Win Predictions

I reckon odds are good on a Mythic only phase being the last phase and plenty of time to Mythic over 2 seasons (3/4)
Race is just feeling oddly artificial with how Blizzard seem to have adopted a policy of buffing a boss to high heavens so whichever guild gets to it first gets no advantage, then nerfing it to be killable once both are there.Still obviously favors a guild that has had more time on a boss, but it's the WoW equivalent of the F1 abu dhabi title decider.
My Annoyance is the guilds going off stream, they lead us on for days then go and do the last boss of stream, leaving all those who watched and rooted for them, without a finish, its *!@#.