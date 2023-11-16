Amirdrassil Race to World First Day 2 Recap - First Four Mythic Bosses Down, Splits

Race should be Tournament Realm style, apart from the game itself. Premade characters, daily or bi-daily resets so they can accumulate gear, make substitutions, etc. Launch it a week or two before Live, and then it can be a true race event. (Or delay actual Mythic raid by said week or two so the raid isn't spoiled by the race..? IDK exactly.)
Splits only die if Blizzard does some kind of hard lockout contest mode style thing for the World First race.I do think it would be almost hilarious if the big guilds all do splits for the first few days only for some random guild to just zone in on Mythic and manage to get through the whole thing and steal all the thunder. Remember when these guilds all built up a hype for Classic World First races back in 2019 and then just swept it all under the rug when a guild of people who'd been playing on private servers for years just swept Molten Core out from under them? It would be so funny to see that happen on live