Amirdrassil Race to World First Day 5 Recap - T-Swift Progression, Encounter Design, Nerfs
Posted
6 minutes ago
Jezartroz
The Amirdrassil Race to World First is nearing the end of its first week! Throughout the race, Dratnos & Tettles will be providing Daily Recaps of the events of each day - today's video focuses on Tindral Sageswift, encounter design, nerfs, and more.
Looking for livestreams, guilds to watch, and analytics to dive into? Check out the
Wowhead RWF Coverage Article
for the latest lists of streamers, raid coverage, and boss guies.
In today's RWF recap video, Dratnos and Tettles cover the last 24 hours which have mostly revolved around Tindral Sageswift. Echo joined Liquid on the boss early in their raid day, quickly dispatching Smolderon to remain competitive and making very quick progress through the first phase of T-Swift. Echo made some good use of
Prophetic Stonescales
, which they farmed last patch on M0, on 5 of their DPS players to see deeper into the fight, plus they had the benefit of Liquid's progress to look at.
Tindral has proven to be an incredibly difficult boss on Mythic, due to new mechanics, Mythic changes that prevent the Heroic strategies from working, and the boss casting so many abilities back to back. The fight, however, was very well received by the RWF players, who praised its design and, from both Liquid and Echo, asked for it to not receive any nerfs.
Blizzard has nerfed the fight
though, taking 20% of the bosses' health off and also nerfing the Seeds (but only in P3). Dratnos and Tettles agree that this change is well aimed to shave difficulty off the fight while not invalidating progress that has already been made or tipping the scales in the race, though they empathize with the players who hoped to see it unchanged until it was killed.
As we look forward to the second reset, the biggest mystery still is Fyrakk - will we see the boss tomorrow? Will it be tuned as hard or harder than Tindral? We can't wait to find out!
