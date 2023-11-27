World Second Mythic Fyrakk the Blazing Kill by Team Liquid in Amirdrassil

* world first get rekt by dates / time zoneskappa
It was a really close race, closer than any race has ever been.Gg echo and gg liquid for a good race.
Losing with headstart, classic. Also its not so surprising, the comms were unclear, wierd noises, screaming left and right, watched Max's gambling adstream THD's stream to follow their progress, was like a kindergarten lmao. They only can secure a RWF again if they learn to focus and do the crazy stuff after they won, not during it. I know they should have fun doing this, its a video game, but if you compete at this level you cant do these.The "sad" part with Echo winning it is they own MDI and TGP as well, boring season coming in terms of "competition".