Amirdrassil Race to World First Day 10 Recap - Fyrakk Nerfs, Phase 3, "Going Dark"

I'm sorry but the whole "going dark" thing has been cringe everytime its happened since the race started being streamed in BFA. What is the point of streaming the race to show everyone your prog if you're just going to turn the stream off at the last boss while you do the hard progression. At that point, why even stream the race at all? If you're that scared of strats being yoinked then why not go back to how races were in Legion and before where nobody streamed them? Just seems a bit bizarre to want to stream the RWF for transparency and to show your skills but then not stream pulls on the big bosses.
So stupid going dark. Part of the reason I havent watched. Whats ther point of getting invested for them to kill it off stream? just come to an agreement together you wont do it.
No interest in watching either guild do garbage pulls while they test things and build weakauras so I have no problem with turning streams off or muting comms.If we get to the point where an important boss is killed off stream, that's going to be a different story
It's almost surreal how it's considered acceptable for a competitor in something like this to just hide their performance at will. Isn't the whole point of contests like these to display the competitors? Trying to put a positive spin on it at the end of the article is cute, I get that Wowhead has a vested interest in this race as well, but it really just seems like selfish behavior to me to deny the audience the ability to view the home stretch of the race in real time.
People don't understand that, at the end of the day, it's a race/competition that the guilds want to win. Streaming is an additional service, but they don't owe it to anyone, so they do what they gotta do to try and win. Room temp IQ if you don't understand that.