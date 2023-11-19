Mythic Fyrakk Buffed in Hotfix

I will comment for TOMRUS so you guys don't have to wait*BLA BLA BLA absolutely clueless BLA BLA BLA already massively overtuned BLA BLA BLA they are ruining their own game BLA BLA BLA incompetent Blizzard developers as always*
TOMRUS? I’m sure this is definitely going to impact you at the highly competitive level you play at, so please give us your critical feedback! We’re all waiting patiently.
I love to see the prime toxicity of wow in the comments section here lol
The boss was never tested and nobody has seen it yet so I wonder what caused them to decide on doing buffs. Feels very random.
Have to imagine they're doing this to compensate for any perceived advantage the TSwift nerf might give one guild?
Where are the TORMUS lovers to remove anti-TORMUS comments? Smh
Considering no one had fought it yet, I consider the buff boss not being buffed or nerfed yet. Just still tuning...