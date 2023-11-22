Mythic Fyrakk Hotfixes - Health Tuning

Blizzards hamster wheel.
OMG this is buffed way to hard. I couldn’t kill it in my dreams. Please nerf
This does not matter. Liquid has a 10 hour head start and there’s zero chance echo can make up enough ground this week to catch up and beat them. Need global release asap or RWF is dead. Gg
All this will be pointless if they decide to "gift" kills for Thanksgiving as they did with Christmas. 😄
Global release please this isnt fair to echo or honolulu. One team should not be given the tremendous advantage that a headstart is