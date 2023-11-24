Mythic Fyrakk Phase 2 Nerfed - Colossus Health Nerfed by 12%

Can't wait for to start crying everywhere that is at an advantage because of when this nerf was delivered lol.
Thanksgiving Turkeys are on the menu boys! Lets go 🥳🥳
sheesh
Both regions have advantages and disadvantages. EU has the information advantage and can use that to adapt before encountering certain bosses. See method in #3 right now, they killed tindral in less pulls than echo and liquid and are almost at the same progress level as them both for Fyrakk. They were able to use strats from both Echo and Liquid to kill the boss with the least amount of pulls so far. EU has a time disadvantage.NA has a time advantage to start early, on weekly resets is a big + if the final boss requires a bit more gear (see Sire Denathrius in Castle Nathria). A disadvantage for NA is they most likely will be the first guilds to deal with bugged or overtuned mechanics, waiting for fixes or tuning in order to progress past certain phases or mechanics. Overall, this race has been relatively fair so far, the nerfs have been warranted and done in a time where it didnt affect the kill time.