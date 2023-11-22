This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Liquid on Mythic Fyrakk - First Look at Phase 1
Posted
2 hr 10 min ago
by
Squishei
Liquid is now streaming their initial progression on Mythic Fyrakk and we get a first look at their new mechanics!
Health Pool
Mythic Fyrakk has around 1.539 billion HP. It's a massive health pool!
Phase ends looks to still end at 70% health.
New Mechanics
Fyr'alath's Flame
One of the new mechanics is
Fyr'alath's Flame
where copies of Fyrakk will shoot fireballs in a direction that deal 665k damage. You can see the indicator for the direction they travel when they spawn!
Darkflame Cleave
Another of the new mechanics is
Darkflame Cleave
which targets 3 players with a 3.3 million damage meteor effect. Everyone needs to help soak one of the pools to reduce the damage to livable levels. In addition, where you drop these cleaves also drops fire on the ground.
Dark Embers
The last new mechanic of phase 1 happens during
Dream Rend
.
Dark Embers
orbs will fly out from the center of the Dream Rend targeting players forcing players to rotate around to dodge.
Comment by
michaelphoenix22
on 2023-11-22T12:15:43-06:00
Thats a lot of crap all going on at once.
Comment by
SvanDark
on 2023-11-22T12:20:37-06:00
this boss looks like a f word banger
1
