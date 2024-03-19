World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm - A 60 Player Battle Royale!

With the release of the 10.2.6 content update, players can get swept away in the Plunderstorm1— a fun, new, limited-time, pirate-themed event of prodigious proportions lasting the next several weeks. Scour the map and try to be the last pirate standing while dashing across the Arathi Highlands to find abilities, upgrades, and loot to plunder just to survive!
Set Sail for the PlunderstormPlunge into a challenging battle that earns excellent rewards for World of Warcraft®
Modern and Classic progression realms. All you have to do is survive…and plunder. Can't seem to stay in the realm of the living? No problem. Plunderers still gain progression that helps unlock new rewards.Each match is 10-15 minutes long and has 60 players per match, with the winner being the last one standing. Level up and acquire new abilities and spells by killing creatures and enemies, looting chests, and avoiding the encroaching storm.
A Pirate's Life for YouThe Arathi Highlands is the backdrop for this pirating adventure, and you'll have plenty of challenges to keep you busy.
Prepare to PlunderPlunderstorm is perfect for pick-up and play! No expansion purchase is required, but a World of Warcraft
Subscription or Game Time is needed to participate in a high-stakes, play-by-the-seat-your-pants match. This means that Classic players can also participate in a plethora of plundering fun by simply installing the modern (Live) World of Warcraft client:
- Launch the Battle.net desktop app.
- Click the World of Warcraft icon at the top. If the icon is missing, click on All Games and select the game from the list.
- On top of the Install button is a drop-down menu. Confirm that you wish to install World of Warcraft.
- Click Install.
Once you’re in modern WoW:
- Select Plunderstorm2 from the World of Warcraft game menu to get into the action.
- Create a new, ready-to-play character—player characters are unique to this event. You don't need previous knowledge of races and classes to chart your course for mayhem.
- Choose between Solo or—to play with your Battle.net friends—make a group from the Plunderstorm character screen and select Duo. If queued for a Duo without a partner, you'll be automatically matched with one. You can also access chat, customize characters, and see the queue from the Character Select Screen.
Action Bar and Abilities, Worthy MatesDiscover lootable spells, abilities, and upgrades as you plunder treasure chests and defeat enemies. Upon picking up, spells and abilities are automatically added to your Action Bar, with two slots dedicated to offensive skills and two for utilities such as leaps, speed boosts, and crowd-control.Some abilities are more action-based and require good positioning and player targeting. Have fun discovering and experimenting with different combinations to find what works for you.
Upgrades to Your Spells and AbilitiesYour spells and abilities can be upgraded by discovering higher-quality versions from treasure chests or finding the same ability elsewhere and stacking it to Rank 3 (epic). There are also plenty of plundering opportunities—various treasure chests with different rarities that harbor all types of abilities are stashed around the map. Always stay on the lookout for better loot and upgrades.
Spectating SpectreUpon death, keep watching the match from the perspective of your teammates (if they're still alive) or other players, including their loadout.
Rewards A-Plenty for Plundering PiratesPlayers can earn cosmetics, pets, titles, and mounts as they progress through the reward track, including a majestic Plunderlord parrot mount
, Bubbles the crab pet
, swashbuckling cosmetics
, and more. 3 A victory is not required to claim the spoils of a well-fought fight.
Perch on the shoulders of this parrot instead of him perching on yours!
Proper pirate fashion is a must for plundering!
There isn't a better first mate on the high seas than Pirate Pepe!
10.2.6 Content Update Notes
Learn more details about Plunderstorm and the rest of the 10.2.6 Content Update in our update notes
.We look forward to seeing you drop from the skies to engage in pirate-themed mayhem. Also, stay tuned to worldofwarcraft.blizzard.com/news
for more information about a new Esports tournament to celebrate Plunderstorm's launch!We'll see you in Azeroth and wherever the adventure takes you! 1 Requires World of Warcraft® Subscription or Game Time.2Plunderstorm is accessed from the World of Warcraft® game menu but exists outside of player progression in World of Warcraft® and Wrath of the Lich King Classic™.3Plunderstorm offers rewards for both World of Warcraft® and Wrath of the Lich King Classic™.