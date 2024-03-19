Plunderstorm Rewards Preview - Parrot Mount, Pirate Pepe, WotLK Classic Rewards and More

What rewards can I get from Plunderstorm?



We've got a ton of intentionally pirate-themed rewards coming. There's 40 Renown levels that you can get with the Keg Leg's Crew, which seems like a lot, but you're gonna zip through them real quick - We want this event to feel super rewarding, so expect a Renown level after 4 or so matches, or at least one Renown level a day for even the most casual of players.



Every Renown level you obtain has a reward associated with them. Everything that you unlock on this mode is also unlocked on your transmog tab for your main World of Warcraft characters, and there's couple rewards for Wrath of the Lich King Classic, including a pet and a mount!



