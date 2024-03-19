Full List of Plunderstorm Event Renown Rewards

Renown Level Reward

1 Deadly Dagger: Unlocks the Deadly Dagger appearance.

You're in Keg Leg's Crew now, swabbie. Here's your dagger, get to plundering!

2 Swabbie: Unlocks the title.

The captain has declared you an official swabbie!

Unlocks the title. Swabbie's Gloves: Unlocks the Swabbie's Gloves appearance.

Leather gloves to help you grab the loot.

3 Surefooted Boots: Unlocks the Surefooted Boots appearance.

Helps you keep your footing on ship or on land.

4 Quilred Breeches: Unlocks the Quilted Breeches appearance.

A new pair of pants to cushion your landing.

5 Calcified Claymore: Unlocks the Calcified Claymore appearance.

A sword is like a dagger, but large.

6 Spun Cotton Shirt: Unlocks the Spun Cotton Shirt appearance. Also unlocks the Shabby Swabbie outfit in Plunderstorm.



He's just excited to be here.

7 Skulker's Cloak: Unlocks the Skulker's Cloak appearance.

Some plunderers prefer to stay in the shadows.

8 Copper Cannon: Unlocks the Copper Cannon appearance.

Plundering is easier with a cannon at your side.

9 Warm Woolen Cap: Unlocks the Warm Woolen Cap appearance.

Even the swarthiest pirate gets cold sometimes.

10 Silver Tidestallion: Unlocks the Silver Tidestallion underwater mount.

It smells like shrimp.

You have proven your ability to both swash and buckle.

11 Bubbles: Unlocks the Bubbles pet.

It followed you home!

Watch out for the pointy end!

12 Swindler's Cutouts: Unlocks the Swindler's Cutouts appearance.

For those skilled in slight of hand.

13 Blacksteel Saber: Unlocks the Blacksteel Saber appearance.

Forged for swarthy swashbuckling action.

14 Silent Leathers: Unlocks the Silent Leathers appearance.

Sometimes hiding is the best offense.

15 Handwoven Trousers: Unlocks the Handwoven Trousers appearance.

A gift from the captain. They're tailor-made just for you!

16 Marvelous Multi-Shot: Unlocks the Marvelous Multi-Shot appearance.

Aim away from face.

Perfect for creating your own pirate hangout.

17 Fine Crimson Doublet: Unlocks the Fine Crimson Doublet appearance. Also unlocks the Snazzy Swabbie outfit in Plunderstorm.



18 Bloody Iron Cleaver: Unlocks the Bloody Iron Cleaver appearance.

A bloody axe for a bloody good pirate!

19 Weatherproven Drape: Unlocks the Weatherproven Drape appearance.

It says "proven", not "proof". Don't jump in the lake.

20 Royal Seafeather: Unlocks the Royal Seafeather flying mount.

With the amount of pluder you have, it'd be a crime not to have a giant parrot.

Unlocks the Royal Seafeather flying mount. Buccaneer: Unlocks the title.

You are a feared force of the storm!

21 Storm Captain's Hat: Unlocks the Storm Captain's Hat appearance.

A fine hat for the captain in the storm!

22 Plunderlord's Gilded Sigil: Unlocks the Plunderlord's Gilded Sigil appearance.

Hold high the staff of the Plunderlord, and raise a crew to plunder!

23 Plunderlord's Cuffs: Unlocks the Plunderlord's Cuffs appearance.

Golden cuffs befitting the finest of pirates.

24 Plundered Bag of Tender: Unlocks 250 Trader's Tenders in the Collector's Cache in Stormwind or Orgrimmar.

25 Plunderlord's Golden Cinch: Unlocks the Plunderlord's Golden Cinch appearance.

The large gold skull buckle really brings the outfit together.

26 Plunderlord's Pilferers: Unlocks the Plunderlord's Pilferers appearance.

They're so silky.

27 Plunderlord's Neck-Severer: Unlocks the Plunderlord's Neck-Severer appearance.

A necessary tool in the arsenal of the pirate lord.

28 Plunderlord's Muckscrapers: Unlocks the Plunderlord's Muckscrapers appearance.

You wouldn't want to get muck on them.

29 Plunderlord's Fancy Trousers: Unlocks the Plunderlord's Fancy Trousers appearance.

Now you can say that you have the fanciest pants.

30 Glamrok: Unlocks the Glamrok pet.

A fellow loot enthusiast.

Your penchant for plunder is legendary!

31 Plunderlord's Fine Rapier: Unlocks the Plunderlord's Fine Rapier appearance.

For stabbing.

32 Plunderlord's Hand Cannon: Unlocks the Plunderlord's Hand Cannon appearance.

Smells like gold and gunpowder.

33 Plundered Chest of Tender: Unlocks 500 Trader's Tenders in the Collector's Cache in Stormwind or Orgrimmar.

34 Plunderlord's Waistcoat: Unlocks the Plunderlord's Waistcoat appearance.

Nobody looks bad in a waistcoat.

35 Plunderlord's Drapery: Unlocks the Plunderlord's Drapery appearance.

In matching red and gold, of course.

36 Plunderlord's Silver Cutlass: Unlocks the Plunderlord's Silver Cutlass appearance.

Shines just the right way in the sun when you hold it aloft.

37 Plunderlord's Tasseled Spaulders: Unlocks the Plunderlord's Tassled Spaulders appearance. Also unlocks the Strapping Swabbie outfit in Plunderstorm.

38 Plunderlord's Monocle: Unlocks the Plunderlord's Monocle appearance.

A fine plumed helm made in just the right size for your head.

A fine plumed helm made in just the right size for your head.

39 Polly Roger: Unlocks the Polly Roger mount in Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

The captain has granted you his very own giant temperamental parrot. Good luck!