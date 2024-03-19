Full List of Plunderstorm Event Renown Rewards

|Renown Level
|Reward
|1
- Deadly Dagger: Unlocks the Deadly Dagger appearance.
You're in Keg Leg's Crew now, swabbie. Here's your dagger, get to plundering!
|2
- Swabbie: Unlocks the title.
The captain has declared you an official swabbie!
- Swabbie's Gloves: Unlocks the Swabbie's Gloves appearance.
Leather gloves to help you grab the loot.
|3
- Surefooted Boots: Unlocks the Surefooted Boots appearance.
Helps you keep your footing on ship or on land.
|4
- Quilred Breeches: Unlocks the Quilted Breeches appearance.
A new pair of pants to cushion your landing.
|5
- Calcified Claymore: Unlocks the Calcified Claymore appearance.
A sword is like a dagger, but large.
- A Keg-Stamped Package: A new quest awaits a level 70 character in Valdrakken in the Dragon Isles.
|6
- Spun Cotton Shirt: Unlocks the Spun Cotton Shirt appearance. Also unlocks the Shabby Swabbie outfit in Plunderstorm.
- Happy: Unlocks the Happy Battle Pet.
He's just excited to be here.
|7
- Skulker's Cloak: Unlocks the Skulker's Cloak appearance.
Some plunderers prefer to stay in the shadows.
|8
- Copper Cannon: Unlocks the Copper Cannon appearance.
Plundering is easier with a cannon at your side.
|9
- Warm Woolen Cap: Unlocks the Warm Woolen Cap appearance.
Even the swarthiest pirate gets cold sometimes.
|10
- Silver Tidestallion: Unlocks the Silver Tidestallion underwater mount.
It smells like shrimp.
- Swashbuckler: Unlocks the title.
You have proven your ability to both swash and buckle.
|11
- Bubbles: Unlocks the Bubbles pet.
It followed you home!
- Pinchy: Unlicks the Pinchy the Plunderer pet in Wrath of the Lich King Classic.
Watch out for the pointy end!
|12
- Swindler's Cutouts: Unlocks the Swindler's Cutouts appearance.
For those skilled in slight of hand.
|13
- Blacksteel Saber: Unlocks the Blacksteel Saber appearance.
Forged for swarthy swashbuckling action.
|14
- Silent Leathers: Unlocks the Silent Leathers appearance.
Sometimes hiding is the best offense.
|15
- Handwoven Trousers: Unlocks the Handwoven Trousers appearance.
A gift from the captain. They're tailor-made just for you!
|16
- Marvelous Multi-Shot: Unlocks the Marvelous Multi-Shot appearance.
Aim away from face.
- Swarthy Warning Sign: Unlocks the Swarthy Warning Sign toy.
Perfect for creating your own pirate hangout.
|17
- Fine Crimson Doublet: Unlocks the Fine Crimson Doublet appearance. Also unlocks the Snazzy Swabbie outfit in Plunderstorm.
|18
- Bloody Iron Cleaver: Unlocks the Bloody Iron Cleaver appearance.
A bloody axe for a bloody good pirate!
|19
- Weatherproven Drape: Unlocks the Weatherproven Drape appearance.
It says "proven", not "proof". Don't jump in the lake.
|20
- Royal Seafeather: Unlocks the Royal Seafeather flying mount.
With the amount of pluder you have, it'd be a crime not to have a giant parrot.
- Buccaneer: Unlocks the title.
You are a feared force of the storm!
|21
- Storm Captain's Hat: Unlocks the Storm Captain's Hat appearance.
A fine hat for the captain in the storm!
|22
- Plunderlord's Gilded Sigil: Unlocks the Plunderlord's Gilded Sigil appearance.
Hold high the staff of the Plunderlord, and raise a crew to plunder!
|23
- Plunderlord's Cuffs: Unlocks the Plunderlord's Cuffs appearance.
Golden cuffs befitting the finest of pirates.
|24
- Plundered Bag of Tender: Unlocks 250 Trader's Tenders in the Collector's Cache in Stormwind or Orgrimmar.
- A Tiny Plumed Tricorne: When summoned, Pepe will now sometimes be dressed as a Plunderlord.
|25
- Glamrok: Unlocks the Glamrok pet.
A fellow loot enthusiast.
- First Mate: Unlocks the title.
Your penchant for plunder is legendary!
- Plundered Chest of Tender: Unlocks 500 Trader's Tenders in the Collector's Cache in Stormwind or Orgrimmar.
- Plunderlord's Silver Cutlass: Unlocks the Plunderlord's Silver Cutlass appearance.
Shines just the right way in the sun when you hold it aloft.
- Plunderlord's Monocle: Unlocks the Plunderlord's Monocle appearance.
A fine plumed helm made in just the right size for your head.
- Plunderlord's Tricorne of Admirality: Unlocks the Plunderlord's Tricorne of Admiralty appearance.
|39
- Polly Roger: Unlocks the Polly Roger mount in Wrath of the Lich King Classic.
- Polly Roger: Unlocks the Polly Roger dragonriding mount.
The captain has granted you his very own giant temperamental parrot. Good luck!
|40
- Plunderlord: Unlocks the Title.
May all who oppose you sink to the briny depths!
- Plunderlord's Tabard: Unlocks the Plunderlord's Tabard appearance.
You've proven you're buccaneer and dear to Captain Keg Leg's heart. Proudly display your captain's favor.