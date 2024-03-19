New Pirate Pepe Costume From Plunderstorm - A Tiny Plumed Tricorne

Only acceptable reason to do this stupid pirate event.
Doubtful but I'm hoping he's not too high up the reward list... according to another comment elsewhere the tree goes up to at least 36, thanks in part to the costume set being divided into individual pieces instead of a single set.
I'm honestly tired of Pepe. The bird has overstayed its welcome for far too long like a creepy guy hanging out in your attic after that one all night party two months ago. Couldn't they at least make a new obnoxious mascot?
Its nice to see Pepe more active resently than he has been since WoD but still this PVP event anouncement has be a big let down, those who hate PVP will avoid this event no matter the rewards
What a fashionable young man
please be early in the renown so i can afk like 20 games and be done
waiting for where can this one be found info... 😐I hope NOT with playing these stupid games but as usual found sitting somewhere in the way. Just gonna grab it and then log off for good! 😣
So we get to play this fun little event and get a new Pepe! Hope it´s not that hard to get because I suck at this kind of battle royal thing!
They really need to let us select which Pepe we summon. We already have separate toys for demon hunter Pepe and Pepe in a sled. Go all the way and make something that lets us summon the versions we really want.
Are Pepe costumes still character bound and not account bound? I feel like in SL that was a thing.