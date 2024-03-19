Plunderstorm Renown 5 Grants New Vendor on Retail

:ree:
Wow, those are underwhelming.
Hell yeah brother 🤘 loving this game mode. It's a ton of fun, glad I gave it a chance instead of complaining in the comments.
At least its limited and this crap will go away soon. Surely people realise theyre being used as testers right now. I unsubbed today. Hope more people follow to encourage them not not put resources towards garbage like this.
A whole vendor just for this? I hope there's another source for the coins and it's not just a one and done deal, only getting five coins max seems really odd to me.
Loving this "spoiler free" update, kek
So is there actually another way to get coins, or do you just get 15 for your account and that's it? If it's the latter, that's incredibly stupid.
Ahhh so player power is locked behind this new content when they said it wouldnt be.....Surprise surprise...... fk you blizzard.