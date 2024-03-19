Plunder Wonder! Special Rewards for Winning Plunderstorm

OH thank god!i suck at BR games (at least when it comes to winning them). Im so relieved i can get the badass eyepatch without having to actually winner winner chicken dinner plunderstorm!
Fair enough
So there's no real rewards for winning besides the feat of strength? So, really you just want to focus on mob grinding and plundering? So it's pvEvp? Not really sure how I feel about that
I'm so glad they took this approach for the rewards. People who go the extra mile get something to flex with and show they did it, while the rest of us don't feel left out because we fell short. I wish more rewards were handled this way, especially PvP stuff. I feel like this could retroactively be applied to Rated PvP armor sets, even if they became available on a delayed schedule or something. Two expansions later, maybe? Let the people who earned it have a title and FoS, but let the rest of us play with the cosmetics X amount of years later when the prestige has worn off.I think this needs to be given more serious consideration as time goes on. The game is turning 20 years old this year. One of the worst things you can do to a new player is have them see a cool old reward that is no longer obtainable, and then have them find out that the primary reason they can't have it is because it was introduced before they were born.
The grind to get to 40 in this is going to be pretty annoying and repetitive. Most people are going to get sick of this within a few days of playing it I'm guessing. It's kind of neat but 40 levels to get all the transmog stuff is going to be A LOT
"If you win you'll get an achievement. No more rewards for winning a match because it'll upset the folks that can't play the game properly"
The rep grind is way too slow, placed top 5 in 9 games and im still rank 3
Now buff rep rewards from participating in this crappy mode by a factor of at least 10x so that grind can be done in reasonable time, then we can talk...
over the time and the large rep grind you end up winning a game by just playing, no worry
That's good to know, I was worried I was missing out by just doing my quest then leaving the game, glad to know that's effective.