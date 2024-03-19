All Plunderstorm Items in Patch 10.2.6 - Enhance Your Build with Supplementary Consumables

Not sure that any cosmetics are worth this absolute dog-tier excuse they call content.
I played 5 games, so far it feels very RNG if you get good skills. The Reputation also seems to be somewhat slow. I don't feel like this event should be grindy at all and it's starting to feel like this is going to be a very long grind.
I hate this totally optional event that otherwise has no bearing on the game, but I have nothing better to do than complain and cry about it because my parents didn't give me attention as a child, so now I'm your problem /s
I feel like a rep buff may be coming. Getting top3 multiple times and barely being renown 2 feels real bad for a limited run event.