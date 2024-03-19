Wowhead Statement on Datamining Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6

Patch 10.2.6 will soon be available for datamining! While waiting for servers to come up, we'll be focusing on Dragonflight Season 4, with the intent to avoid spoiling information on the special upcoming event
until it goes public later today.
Please keep in mind that this is a temporary
hold until the patch details go live or are otherwise made public. As a news site, we're choosing to adhere to Blizzard's wishes to avoid spoilers and hope other dataminers will join us, but once the information becomes public, we consider it fair game - not posting at that point would be doing a disservice to our readers.
Once the event goes live, we will begin posting publicly discoverable datamined information as it is discovered by the community. We'll still do our best to avoid outright spoilers in titles, images, and teaser text as much as is practical, but we won't hold back from revealing details for those who are interested in seeing them.