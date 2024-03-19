This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
New Music & Loading Screen for Plunderstorm in Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6
Posted
4 hr 6 min ago
by
Jaydaa
With today's Patch 10.2.6 update, immerse yourself in the pirate anthem and enjoy the new treasure map loading screen of the new Plunderstorm event.
