How to Play Plunderstorm - Installing World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

You guys remember 30 seconds ago when wowhead said they wouldn't leak anything from the pirate patch and would focus on season 4? Me neither
Battle Royal? EwwwwwwwPvP players are asking for:- More new battlegrounds- More new Arenas- Fixing Rated- Better PvP Rewards- Balancing- Exciting new Open World PvP EventsNot this trash
I'm fine with this new game mode, but why make it FOMO? Don't really see a reason for it to be timed content.
Can I run plunderstorm on my second monitor while playing retail on my main monitor or are the two exclusive?
What if we just queued for the event by "talk to the plunderstorm recruiter in Valdrakken" and then we went in with our World of Warcraft character like this was some sort of an RPG or something.Not only is this something nobody wanted, but it's nonintuitive and reeks of bad game design.I really hope this isn't terrible, but on paper it just sounds terrible.
Thank God I didn't renew my subscription for this...
I'm not really into battle royales on the whole, but this looks really cool. Too bad it's only for a limited time, would be neat if it was just a feature in the game.
Wow, I don't think I've EVER seen the community in so much disbalance :) imo this looks great. First, it's a pvp thing that many people still care about (not me) and as Malvient said - it's the first step in separate pvp modes which would be healthy for the game. And second, it looks fun! If they got anything from islands and torghast - it can be utilized well here. We'll see how it goes, I will definitely be playing this
Do you need Dragonflight for this?