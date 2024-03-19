Best Plunderstorm Skills for a Solo Victory in Patch 10.2.6

Imagine
cringe to support meta gaming, I would delete this article and write no more like it !
min maxing a limited time event that isn't even yet available worldwide, the community is a clownfest
Can't wait for the wowhead weekly "BIS Plunderstorm Abilities" list.
Oh my god, gamers, notorious for optimizing the fun out of video games, have once again optimized the fun out of a video game. Who could have predicted this?Seriously though, the difference in quality between powers isn't even close. I literally had this exact setup by my third match, it was so obvious. The power imbalance is such that not playing optimally is a pretty huge disadvantage, lol. But yeah, if you guys don't want to play online games with min/maxers, sadly your only real choice is to... not play online games.
Should write an article about controller player and how this is the beginning of WoW on consoles. Swear this is how the game is going to exist in the future.
I just got my first win with a rank 4 fire whirl, it let me get so many double kills by jumping people busy dueling. Will probably be nerfed but hey I got the achievement, exploit early and often boys.
Is it really necessary to min/max day 1 of a casual event?
whining in these comments is unbelievable and hilarious, touch grass, i'm having a blast. Skill issue
I'm going to wait until the increase the reputation earned on these events. It's not fun to wait for the game to start to only get bad RNG and get killed by someone else who got the good ability. There needs to be a minimum reward payout to those who participate.
Yikes
Predictable.
Putting renown into this was probably a mistake especially since they made it an oldschool blizzard grind.
Here is a build I went with:- lvl 10 by the end of it- Rime Arrow (lvl 4)- Divine Shield (lvl 1); if I had it higher level it would've been even smoother- That pulsing AoE frost ability around you (lvl 4)- The Blink+Vanish ability (lvl 4)- For utility I had was one of them camouflaged stealth bushes. If I found a motorcycle I would drop the bush, spawn the bike, then grab the bush to again to hold onto it. Same with other disposables like summoning a parrot to fight alongside you.IMO, a decent strat is to acquire levels quickly to outpace other players. Focus on clearing elite and normal NPCs and opening treasures. Avoid big fights unless you're at least 2 levels above your enemies. If it's a 1v1 try and be equal level at least. You'll also need to get lucky and find a good combo of abilities to use and then level it all up. Easier said than done, of course. The build I won with had just about all I needed at the moment. Spamming Rime Arrow on cooldown chips away HP at range. Followed up by the Divine Shield's explosion does good damage. Frost AoE if in a melee scuffle and vanish out when you see the enemy waste a cooldown like Fire Whirl. Played safe.As for the Stealth Bush, I got toward the middle of where the storm was approaching toward the final minute of the game and used it on top of some others. I was impossible to notice. Although, it was really luck on my side. The storm closed on the golden large altar within Stormgarde toward the main garrison. Everyone had to enter the city from the eastern gate and loop around through the storm to get there. I did so first before anyone else and that essentially is what sealed my win. Anyone around me trying to evade the storm I'd hit with an ability then ensure I broke line of sight by stealthing. So I waited in stealth and... a lvl 3 tauren shows up. It's me, lvl 10, versus a lvl 3 that was seeking to win by attrition. Turned 'em into a pile hamburger and got the W.