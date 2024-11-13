This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Orchestral Concert Restream on Warcraft Direct
Posted
2 hr 35 min ago
by
Archimtiros
Previously
performed live
at the Théâtre de Beaulieu in Lausanne, Switzerland this past September, the World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Orchestral concert was restreamed at the end of the
Warcraft Direct presentation
, which gave us preview of upcoming Warcraft content!
Presented by Helvepic, the official symphony concert featured 190 performers retracing the history of World of Warcraft across three performances between September 27th and 28th, with tickets ranging between $45 and $190, but we've been allowed to experience it all over again for free!
Warcraft Direct 2024
Warcraft Direct Liveblog
30th Anniversary Drops Now Live
Heartlands Novella Out Now
Hearthstone x Starcraft Crossover
Warcraft Rumble Updates & PC Beta
Warcraft 1 & 2 RTS Remaster, WC3R Patch 2.0
Classic WoW
Classic 2025 Roadmap
MoP Classic Launches 2025
MoP Classic Announcement Trailer
SoD Phase 7 - Naxx, Scarlet, Deadwind
Fresh Classic Classic on Nov 21st
Classic Classic TBC Coming Next
Classic Classic LFG Tools & Services
Classic Classic Realms Info
Retail WoW
Retail 2025 Roadmap
Patch 11.0.7 Launches in December
Patch 11.1 Undermine(d) - Goblin Capital
Patch 11.1 Customizable Undermine Car
Season 2 Dungeons - Operation: Floodgate
Patch 11.1 Liberation of Undermine Raid
Player Housing in WoW: Midnight
Comment by
decree72
on 2024-11-13T18:43:38-06:00
The concert was amazing and emotional, it took me 8 tissues for the whole concert.
