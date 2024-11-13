LFG Tool & Services Chat Available on Launch - Classic Fresh



User Interface and Looking for Group



In WoW Classic, players have often used a variety of out-of-game tools and methods to group with other players. Given the limited number of Anniversary realms per region, we expect all realms to have high populations. Although we applaud players’ ingenuity to create tools outside the game to ease social connections, we recognize that not having similar functionality in the game itself has been a missed opportunity.



To support group play, we’re introducing a Looking for Group (LFG) tool, which will allow players to create, join, and browse parties manually. We’re also adding a Services chat channel that players can enable, specifically for advertising services such as portals, summons, and tribute buffs. All such advertising must be posted to the Services channel, and player chat of these kinds placed elsewhere are subject to player reports and actions taken by Blizzard.

