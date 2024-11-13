Heartlands - Thrall and Jaina Novella Series Out Now

This is great but nothing will beat the audio dramas D:
Since when have Kor'krons been around again?Simply putting them back in to give the Horde no story in the game is lazy...
The continued Alliance/Horde fighting is so stupid dude. These people can't write politics. Why would the Alliance win the warfront but immediately hand half of it over to the Mag'har (because uwu Nagrand) with NO conditions to stop another war?If anyone should still be fighting it would be Night Elves and Forsaken off somewhere but we can't have that.