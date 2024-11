Liberation of Undermine Raid - War Within Season 2

(Warcraft Direct Transcript)



...Of course, a new season also means a new raid zone. We have an eight boss raid called the Liberation of Undermine coming your way, which takes you through the streets of the city and into the magnificent Gallagio, brimming with color and extravagance, that also hides the dark secrets of its owner, the one and only Gallywix.