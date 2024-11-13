Undermine(d), The War Within Patch 11.1 - The Goblin Trade Empire Capital

Ion Hazzikostas

is a city unlike any city we've seen before in World of Warcraft. Standing as a testament to the intelligence and creativity of the goblins, as masters of technology and alchemy.



As our adventures continue, we will learn more about Goblin culture than ever before. What's important to them? What problems are they trying to solve? What are they capable of as a society? Everything that makes them truly unique, beyond the humor and the explosions. Although just to be clear, there will be a lot of explosions.



You will arrive in an Undermine that has been plunged into conflict between the four major Goblin cartels, Steamwheedle, Blackwater, Bilgewater, and, of course, the Venture Company.



You will align yourself with the group of your choice and run into notorious goblins like Monte Gazlowe, Renzik "The Shiv", Baron Revilgaz, Marin Noggenfogger, and more.