Warcraft Rumble PC Beta Coming to Battle.net December 10th - Split Leaders Coming Soon

Warcraft Rumble Leaders & PC Beta

(Warcraft Direct Transcript)



...We've done more than paint minis since our game launched. We've added new dungeons and at least one new mini every single season. We've got the Darkmoon Faire, new zones, and a whole new family for you to experience in the game. We added our first raid, Molten Core, and laid siege to Stormwind. In our latest season, we even bust down the doors of Ironforge.



We ain't stopping there, are we, Vik? Yeah, let's talk a little bit about what's coming up. Starting right now, if you hop into Rumble, we're running our first anniversary event with some truly excellent loot. We're celebrating one year of Warcraft Rumble, so if you jump in after the stream, you'll be able to snag some super cool rewards, like the very valuable-looking gold kobold, which we affectionately call the Kogold. Okay, have you scanned this thing yet? Great.



We've also been working on something really exciting for later in the season. There are some characters in Warcraft that don't fit so cleanly into just one of our families, so we're adding split leaders. These leaders belong to two families at the same time, which really expands the possibilities of how you build out your armies. And we're not just adding one split leader, we're starting with three.



Up first, fighting for the Alliance and Cenarion families is Malfurion Stormrage. And representing the Horde and Blackrock families, we got Chieftain and former Warchief Orgrim Doomhammer. And finally, leading Undead and Beasts is Anub'arak. But before any of these three new leaders join the fight, we're going to be reworking one that we released this time last year. Sylvanas Windrunner is finally taking her rightful place among both the Horde and Undead. We've got an awesome season ahead of us and can't wait for you to check it out. We'll be right there with you.



To our amazing fans, thank you for an incredible first year of Warcraft Rumble and for your unwavering support. Your passion fuels our creativity and truly drives us forward. But there was one more thing we wanted to talk about. Jeremy? Right, there was one more thing we wanted to talk about, right? Nope, that's all I had. See you later. Uhhh...