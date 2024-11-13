Initial War Within Season 2 Dungeon Rotation - New Operation: Floodgate Dungeon

New Dungeon: Operation Floodgate in War Within Season 2

(Warcraft Direct Transcript)



...We'll also be adding a new dungeon in Undermine, Operation Floodgate, which is a race to stop a group of goblins from blowing a dam that would bring ruin to the Ringing Deeps. This dungeon will also be immediately available as part of our new season two dungeon pool. on Heroic, Mythic, and Mythic+ difficulties, alongside the four other launch dungeons and three returning legacy dungeons.



Now, we'll have many more details in the weeks ahead, but I can tell you that one of those legacy dungeons, naturally in light of our goblin theme here, is the MOTHERLODE!! from Battle for Azeroth. Continuing to build upon one of our favorite parts of the War Within, this new zone brings with it two new delves for you to explore, and we're creating new variations on the existing delves.



We're also introducing seasonal updates to Brann Bronzebeard, a new adversary to follow Zekvir, and a new set of goblin-inspired curios for Brann.