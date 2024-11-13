Warcraft I and II Remastered Now Available - Warcraft III Reforged Patch 2.0

Warcraft III Reforged Patch 2.0

(Warcraft Direct Transcript)

It's kind of funny how life ends up. I actually never thought about ever being a developer. When I was younger, I just wanted to play video games. Back in 2007 (I was) I originally qualified playing a game called Warcraft. 3. After I qualified for the tournament, someone came up to me, gave me his card and was like, hey, we're looking for experience, RTS players to join our design team. Naturally, I said, I wasn't interested. I was gonna go to the Nationals, win that, go to the worlds win that. Easy. It was a good thing. I kept that guy's cad because 16 years later, here I am, working on a game that remains so important to me and so many players around the world.



Throughout my career. I've stuck to a few guiding principles. When something is broken, you fix it. When something's wrong, you make it, right. And if things aren't good enough, you make them better.



So without further ado, I'm here to announce patch 2.0 for Warcraft 3 Reforged.



Available now, this patch overhauls, the environments and lighting and revamps the user interface. In addition, we are uprezzing all classic Warcraft III assets to HD. You can now customize the type of assets you want to play with and even mix and match if you like. We've also included a bunch of quality-of-life changes, such as in-game hotkey customization, a revamped ladder, and much, much more.



We hope you enjoyed this update, which will be available to everyone who owns Reforged.