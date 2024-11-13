Warcraft I and II Remastered Now Available - Warcraft III Reforged Patch 2.0

Warcraft III Reforged Patch 2.0
(Warcraft Direct Transcript)
It's kind of funny how life ends up. I actually never thought about ever being a developer. When I was younger, I just wanted to play video games. Back in 2007 (I was) I originally qualified playing a game called Warcraft. 3. After I qualified for the tournament, someone came up to me, gave me his card and was like, hey, we're looking for experience, RTS players to join our design team. Naturally, I said, I wasn't interested. I was gonna go to the Nationals, win that, go to the worlds win that. Easy. It was a good thing. I kept that guy's cad because 16 years later, here I am, working on a game that remains so important to me and so many players around the world.
Throughout my career. I've stuck to a few guiding principles. When something is broken, you fix it. When something's wrong, you make it, right. And if things aren't good enough, you make them better.
So without further ado, I'm here to announce patch 2.0 for Warcraft 3 Reforged.
Available now, this patch overhauls, the environments and lighting and revamps the user interface. In addition, we are uprezzing all classic Warcraft III assets to HD. You can now customize the type of assets you want to play with and even mix and match if you like. We've also included a bunch of quality-of-life changes, such as in-game hotkey customization, a revamped ladder, and much, much more.
We hope you enjoyed this update, which will be available to everyone who owns Reforged.
Warcraft I and II Remastered
Now, I'm not just here to talk about Warcraft III. We're also here celebrating 30 years of Warcraft. So not only will Reforged be receiving an update today, but we are also releasing fully remastered versions of Warcraft II and I. You can experience the story from the very beginning.
These remasters have brand-new hand-drawn visuals that capture the original art style from each game, and you'll be able to swap between the original Graphics and the remastered versions in real-time.
For Warcraft I we added modern controls such as right-click move, band-box select, and a faster game speed. Both games have also received various UI and UX improvements such as tooltips and health bars, mission select screen, and an increased unit selection limit. Warcraft II will still have multiplayer functionality and all legacy custom maps will still be fully compatible and playable.
We are also bringing back the Warcraft Battle Chest, which will include Warcraft I, II, and III. So here's the 30 Years of Warcraft, and I can't think of a better way celebrating than relive the story from the very beginning. Oh, I mentioned this is all available right now.