World of Warcraft 2025 Roadmap Revealed - The War Within & Midnight Expansions

The Road Ahead for World of Warcraft - Content Roadmap

(Warcraft Direct Transcript)



...Now, some of you may be wondering how Xal'atath fits into all of this, and how Goblin politics relate to the fate of our Worldsoul. But rest assured, Undermine plays a vital role as a continuation, a next chapter in the many stories that are unfolding in The War Within. We will have a lot more to share on that front in the months ahead.



And that is just the beginning of what we have planned for the next year. Now, as you can see, 2025 is going to be an incredible year for both modern and classic WoW players.



As the World Soul Saga continues to unfold, we are reflecting on these past 20 years with immense gratitude as we lay the foundations upon which to build the next 20. On behalf of the entire World of Warcraft team, thank you so much for being the heart of the history of Azeroth. Whether you've just joined our community, been with us for the last two decades, or somewhere in between, thank you for making Azeroth your home.