The World of Warcraft Classic 2025 Roadmap - Season of Discovery, Mists of Pandaria, & Fresh Servers

RIP SoD
I really wished we would get TBC sooner.
Disappointed to see no detailed information about hardcore or new hc-specific features, and nothing on self-found mode servers. A fresh start with just a few QoL improvements feels underwhelming. Come on, Blizzard, you can do better..... :(
So.We are getting a rinse and repeat "fresh vanilla" experience. Awesome creativity.Killing off SoD is the best decision here.
we go agane boiz
I mean this in all sincerity, what is the classic team working on? They’re wrapping up sod, re releasing the same classic cycle and doing mop. Classic+ is a pipe dream if this is all they have the resources for.
I predicted this would happen about 3 years ago. Back then I made a post on Blizzard's forums telling them exactly this.I mentioned Blizzard should make a main classic server with a classic expansion. Then, have a set of new fresh servers that start again from fresh, that progress through the expansions. After several years, the fresh servers will catch up with the main classic server, then the fresh server characters will transfer over to the main classic server. After that, the fresh servers will reset again and the cycle will repeat indefinitely. So it would go classic > bc > wrath > cata > mop > ... > main classic server. Reset and new fresh servers.This will mean that new fresh servers will exist every few years and those characters are saved on the main classic expansion.It is quite strange that this is now happening. Based on this, when the fresh servers reach the main classic expansion again, the servers will reset again and go fresh going through all the expansions once again from vanilla.
progression servers suck ser make it one big vanilla, tbc and wotlk server
surprised they didnt announce what's happening to characters after naxx yet, hopefully that's still incoming soonish so players feel better about spending more time in this version of the game
Why no non-progressive (perma) classic vanilla realms like on private servers?
excited to have the miserable people who've been crying for fresh gone from sod soon, i'll just be raiding with people that actually like sod instead of the retail dropouts that couldnt cut it as mythic raiders that haunt seasonal classic content so they can have a new chance to be top dog in dramatically easier game
Why wouldn't they wait until after SoD to do this with Classic fresh? Totally about to kill SoD as soon as AQ opens...
I won't lie I'm really baffled at why they didn't mention ANY news on what MIGHT or if ANYTHING will be coming after SOD.Personally I love SOD. I genuinely think it's the best WoW version Blizzard have right now and they've already built such a solid fondation for future season/s and eventually Classic +. It would be a really dumb decision to abandon it. It's the right amount of "classic", aka slow-paced, yet not as slow as Classic, which might feel too slow for a lot of players. My guess is either there might be a surprise phase 8 after that OR Classic +(which would be too soon in my opinion), or they plan on having the next phase last for few months, together with Fresh Classic, than they hope for players to jumo on MoP Classic, while still playing Fresh Classic, then they hope for players to head into TBC Classic and probably around that time(so next Blizzcon) they will announce next "Season of..." that will launch around the mid phase of TBC Classic, with A LOT more content added on top of what SOD already had. If the latter is the case they should really announce it openly in my opinion, because I feel like they might lose a lot of the SOD playerbase. Right now a lot of SOD players probably won't be interested in MoP Classic or even Fresh Classic servers. If they leave those players with no news... yeah it's not a good decision. I'm really hopeful that they will at least HINT at what might be coming next for SOD or if it's done.
0 interest in fresh #no changes classic or mists. SoD is the best version of WoW I've ever played, and if Blizz is dropping it then they are dropping me. Looks like this long journey is finally coming to a close. Been a real pleasure, yall.
Really disappointed we're not getting TBC SoD. Might still do TBC again, but would have liked to keep the new specs, at least.