D.R.I.V.E. in Undermine in Patch 11.1 - Customize Stats on a Very Fast New Ground Mount

... Now, if you're gonna be in cahoots with a goblin cartel, you can't be seen rolling around in anything less than a truly blinged-out ride! So early on, you will earn a vehicle designed just for Undermine - To push the boundaries of locomotion within World of Warcraft.



Undermine was built for speed, with roads designed for driving, which is just as well - Because this cart travels much, MUCH faster than your regular ground mounts.



You can also further adjust your cart's driving characteristics - Do you prefer grip, or do you want to drift more? You want more acceleration (even if it's gonna come at the expense of your top speed)? That's up to you! You can try it all, and rule the streets of Undermine, living your life 440 yards at a time.