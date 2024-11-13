Warcraft 30th Anniversary Drops Now Live! Earn the Blackrock Saber and Kaldorei War Wolf Mounts

Frequently Asked QuestionsQ.How long do I have to watch each channel to earn rewards?
A. In order to earn your rewards, you’ll need to watch on TikTok for at least 3 minutes, or on Twitch or YouTube for 20 minutes.Q.How can I tell if I’m earning drops?
A.
Q. How do I link my battle.net and Twitch accounts?
- On TikTok, you’ll find a bar along the bottom of the screen that indicates that Game Rewards are live and that you’re earning progress.
- On Twitch, you’ll be able to see your drops progress on the Drops & Rewards page of your account.
- On YouTube, you’ll see “Connected” underneath the broadcast window. If you don’t see this, ensure that your account is linked and refresh the page.
A. Sign into your Battle.net account at https://account.battle.net/connections
and click the Connect link for Twitch, then follow the instructions to sign in and link your Twitch account to Battle.net.Q. How do I link my battle.net and YouTube accounts?
A. Log into your YouTube account
Go to your YouTube Account Sharing
page
Click ‘Connect’ next to Battle.net and follow the instructionsQ. How do I redeem my TikTok Rewards?
A. Viewers who earn viewership rewards by watching on TikTok will receive a code*** that can be claimed by logging into your Battle.net account on the website, through the Desktop App or through the Mobile App. Visit our support article
for more information.Q. What regions are eligible for rewards?
A. Participating regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, The Middle East, Africa, Japan, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.
* Tik Tok App required to obtain in-game Tik Tok Drop rewards. Tik Tok App not available in certain countries.
**Rewards available November 13 at 10:00 am PST through December 11 at 10:00 am PST.
*** Mounts not available in World of Warcraft Classic titles.
**** Reward codes received from TikTok will expire on December 18 at 11:59 pm PST.