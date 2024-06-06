World of Warcraft Orchestral Concert Celebration in Switzerland

My dad did want to fly me to Europe to go visit him next year. Maybe I can convince him for September instead 😂He and I played WoW together all the time before he moved to Europe a few years ago.
Potential is crazy, let's just hope they deliver.
Oh my gerdz. I would so go to that, that'd be so awesome.
Well that sucks
World of Warcraft have some of the best and most beautiful songs ever produced in the gaming industry , played by professional orchestra this will be a once in a lifetime experience.
are the seats plated with gold and get you gold served to eat? what are these prizes wtf
Maybe if I'd had way more notice in advance than this, I could consider visiting a completely different country to see a concert (and do other things, because man I can't justify a trip like that just for one event). Hope the european fans enjoy it, hope there's a recording of it made available.
Maaaan... I hope a recording of this is released in the future. I'd totally attend if I didn't have to travel to freaking Switzerland for it.