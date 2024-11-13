Fresh Classic Progression Servers Coming on November 21st - PvP, Normal PvE, & Hardcore

huh thats pretty awesome
So we're getting WoW Classic: Classic. The memes have come true.
oh, again the same content again and again
Why make new HC servers? I don't think the current ones are ever full.
oh boys, here we go agane
Will current Era server characters be able to transfert to TBC classic when it releases? Sucks if not
Definetly should stay in TBC.Or atleast give us TBC Era
SOD PLAYERCOUNT IN LIVE TIME = 0
Prog to Wotlk I would def do classic classic again.
FOR THE LOVE OF GOD BAN GDKP PLEASE
There will never be Classic + and I couldn't be happier
GEEZ LAWEEZ... complainer pve casuals already got #nochanges and classic is currently running right now into mop classic. sod is hardly classic+ but it was an attempt. all BLIZZARD has to do this time is RE-FRESH with #changes (basics: models toggle, talent updates and balancing, arenas) THAT SIMPLE MAN. these devs are braindead
Could Blizzard be any more lazy? Hey, thanks for killing SoD before it even ends. You couldn't do a fresh classic until SoD ended? HOW EMBARRASSING.
Give us WotLK Era 🙏🏽