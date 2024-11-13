Patch 11.0.7 Siren Isle Release Date is December 17th

Ion Hazzikostas

Starting with what's on the horizon, we have 11.0.7, Siren Isle, which is currently up on our Public Test Realms. This update will go live next month, and it has something for everyone. On the narrative front, this update includes epilogue questlines for Dalaran and the Kirin Tor. No spoilers, but this storyline features the mysterious Harronir, who also play the starring role in our expansion releases cinematic.



We'll also get into the prologue for where we're going next, but more than that in a minute. 11.0.7 also, of course, brings its namesake, the Siren Isle, a new outdoor environment to explore, full of Mysteries to uncover and rewards to help catch up your alts and prepare for the next War Within season ahead.



Plunderstorm is returning, this time with the Plunderstore, to give you more flexibility in earning your rewards instead of that linear Renown track. Also, making a return will be the latest iteration of our Turbulent Timeways event and a Winterveil revamp. We can't wait for you all to experience this update next month.

