Possible Season 4 Trinket Tuning on Patch 10.2.7 PTR

Ruining Rashoks even further?Why are they making trinkets even worse in a season that doesn't matter. What is their *!@#ing problem?Makes it even better to just straight up get the 3 raids done, then stop playing and play MoPlite/Cata.Cringe!
Future fun detected
Oof, those are some LARGE nerfs to Icon.Not too surprised, though; that trinket was absolutely windmill dunking on everything else, for every spec.
I freaking called it.Nerfing fun in a patch that's about being a bridge to the next expac. Not sure the point in nerfing these by such an extreme amount, but oh well. Isn't this they second big rashok nerf too?
They realllllllly want me to use the same trinkets as before. Aight, got it.
Why even play this season if all the gear is going to be dull and uninteresting?
Interesting that Puzzlebox still hasn't been un-nerfed for Unholy DK and is dead on arrival for that spec, which is one of the few specs that would even use it.
I don't get why people whine. Most of these nerfed are warranted and open the possibilities to actually choose the trinket you want instead of being forced into the obvious better choices.I just find the Mana Chillglobe a bit brutal since it has a CD and the mana giving effect is really low now (unless somehow it becomes decent at max upgrade level? but I doubt it). I'd have to calculate over the course of a raid fight how much mana it gives. I guess if you cast it 4-6 times you get around 10% of your total mana which isn't nothing for a single trinket.
Nerf the "very rare" trinkets to the ground
ohhhh grieftorch while moving!wonderful changes imo. Absolutely everyone would have used icon if it wasnt nerfed
HeAlErS nEeD tO wAtCh tHeIr MaNa. No fun allowed in a irrelevant season. thx for nothing again.