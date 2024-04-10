WoW Pandaria Remix PTR Testing April 12-14 - All Zones, Heroic Raids, Cloak of Infinite Potential

Level 10 - 70

All Pandaria zones

Normal and Heroic Scenarios

Normal and Heroic Dungeons

LFR, 10-player Normal, and 10-player Heroic Mogu’shan Vaults, Heart of Fear, Terrace of Endless Spring, and Throne of Thunder

LFR, Normal, Heroic, and Mythic Siege of Orgrimmar

All of the progression including the Cloak of Infinite Potential, spell gems, and new itemization

We’re planning to open WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria for testing on the Dark Heart (10.2.7) PTR starting on Friday, April 12 at 10:00 a.m. PDT (19:00 CEST). We expect to conclude this test on Sunday, April 14 at 10:00 p.m. PDT (07:00 April 15 CEST).During that time, all of Pandaria: Remix will be available to test:Be sure to check out all of the cosmetics available at your local Infinite Bazaar (found in every zone).There’s much more than can be completed in one weekend, but during this testing period, we’d love to hear how you feel about tuning, rewards, and of course, if you run into any bugs.We look forward to seeing you here!