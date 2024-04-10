This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
10.2.6
Summer Fun This Pride Month in the Trading Post - New Datamined Swimwear in Patch 10.2.7
PTR
Posted
1 hr 12 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Some new swimwear is debuting on the Trading Post in Patch 10.2.7, including bikinis, murloc floaties, and a rainbow beach chair!
We're diving into datamining the Patch 10.2.7 PTR, and we've discovered some new models for swimwear that will likely hit the Trading Post this summer. With the June Trading Post Theme revealed to be
Summer Fun
, these colorful appearances and fun rainbow beach chair should be a welcome addition to Pride Month, also held in June.
Trading Post Activity Group
NEW
June: Summer Fun
Want to try this new summer funwear on? We've got all the items in our dressing room, so you can see what it looks like on your character in Wowhead's Model Viewer!
Pink Tropical 1 Pink Tropical 2
Blue Tropical 1 Blue Tropical 2
Black Tropical 1 Black Tropical 2
Yellow Tropical 1 Yellow Tropical 2
We've also found what are likely the pieces and costs associated with some of these models in the Trading Post:
Trading Post Vendor Item
NEW
Blue Tropical Halter Top
Blue Tropical Halter Top
Category: Transmog
Cost: 200
Trader's Tender
NEW
Blue Tropical Skirt
Blue Tropical Skirt
Category: Transmog
Cost: 150
Trader's Tender
NEW
Blue Tropical Beads
Blue Tropical Beads
Category: Transmog
Cost: 40
Trader's Tender
NEW
Blue Tropical Airy Sandals
Blue Tropical Airy Sandals
Category: Transmog
Cost: 40
Trader's Tender
NEW
Blue Tropical Sash
Blue Tropical Sash
Category: Transmog
Cost: 60
Trader's Tender
NEW
Blue Tropical Sunshade
Blue Tropical Sunshade
Category: Transmog
Cost: 220
Trader's Tender
NEW
Ensemble: Yellow Tropical Swimwear
Ensemble: Yellow Tropical Swimwear
Category: Transmog Sets
Cost: 650
Trader's Tender
NEW
Blue Tropical Shirt
Blue Tropical Shirt
Category: Transmog
Cost: 200
Trader's Tender
NEW
Colorful Beach Chair
Colorful Beach Chair
Category: Toys
Cost: 200
Trader's Tender
NEW
Blue Tropical Trunks
Blue Tropical Trunks
Category: Transmog
Cost: 150
Trader's Tender
NEW
Blue Tropical Wristwraps
Blue Tropical Wristwraps
Category: Transmog
Cost: 40
Trader's Tender
NEW
Blue Tropical Sandals
Blue Tropical Sandals
Category: Transmog
Cost: 40
Trader's Tender
NEW
Blue Tropical Floater
Blue Tropical Floater
Category: Transmog
Cost: 220
Trader's Tender
NEW
Ensemble: Yellow Tropical
Ensemble: Yellow Tropical
Category: Transmog Sets
Cost: 650
Trader's Tender
Patch 10.2.7 Datamining
PTR Now Available
PTR Development Notes
Timerunning Pandaria Remix
Raid Buff Scrolls Return
Pandaria: Remix This Friday
Realm First Timerunning Achievements
Datamined Class Changes
Models
Xal'atath Model
Summer Fun Pride Month
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Comments on this news post are locked.
Sign In to Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post