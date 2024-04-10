Pandaria: Remix Scheduled This Friday on the Patch 10.2.7 PTR

The INFINITE dragonflight is doing the investigation.Well we did make some friends in there. Wonder if they will bring up the flights role in the war crimes book. Or the stuff about kairoz
Remember when all content in game was here to stay and was not only FOMO Garbage that u had to rush through to get? Yea so do I
imagine it pops up in live on the 12th only a 3 day event
#noaddonsDo it Blizzard! Just like Plunderstorm. Make it fun and simple. Use the opportunity to test that kind of stuff.
ya know I have my ups n down on Plunderstorm even though i grinded three runs a day till 40, in a way its was simple n fun n I was kinda thinking this would be the same but the more i see updates the more I feel like I gotta do all the bs to get in a guild n hope i'll get to raid, hopefully i'm wrong n be glad i'm wrong, more updates i see the more this just seems to be a mini whole xpac thatll require u to do everything u do in retail, either way ill check it out n if it becomes to much ill just sit it to the side n continue breaking till TWW, but ill admit it does look like a nice way to also level a alt or two