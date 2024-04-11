Plunderstorm Statistics (So Far)!

cant wait for all the hatespeech commentsedit: By that I mean the people who hate the mode without any real arguments. I understand that people don't have time and yes FOMO sucks, plus they shouldn't have promoted the mode as a patch with the eternal secret &*!@
Tarantula? THAT'S THE MOST DEADLY ENEMY? Do people with severe masochistic arachnophobia intentionally just bot their way to the nearest spider and let themselves get killed over and over? I figured the stromgarde dudes who lay down consecrate or the whirlwind tauren would've been more fatal, but a mob that's super easy to avoid and kill? That's gotta be a meme of some kind.Also, just for Stevox;Plunderstorm sucks, battle royale has no place in WoW, waste of resources, etc. All things I believe, as someone who forced himself to do it for the fomo
Basic Attack being the most deadly skill, and the Tarantula mob being the most dangerous are both surprising to me.
I am glad some people enjoyed it. Having them experiment with new things is good. However I wonder if they have stats on number of matches/players after renown 40 played and if they could: the number of players who ran it in a way completely counter to the intended play style so they could finish the grind.Also - have they ever actually announced an end date?
The stat I wanna see is how many players kept logging in after reaching renown 40
Storm Archon usage stats probably skewed based on how it actually works?
Intersting. So that means 38,498,040 characters played. So if we divide by 20, that's still 1.9 million players playing 20 match.
Only 3 storm deaths per match makes me question if this data is even accurate.
Pog, love Plunderin with the lads in trios.