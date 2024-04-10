This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.5
PTR
10.2.6
Patch 10.2.7 PTR Now Available For Download and Datamining
PTR
Posted
3 minutes ago
by
Archimtiros
Patch 10.2.7 PTR is now available for download, with datamining soon to follow. Although PTR servers are still offline, we can presume that playtesting will begin soon!
We similarly have no information on exactly what will be available in this PTR test, and if it will include the newly revealed
WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria
event, but we should learn more soon!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 2 Comments
Hide 2 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
bshild94
on 2024-04-10T13:53:56-05:00
Here we go! Hoping for some cool rewards
Comment by
Noraver
on 2024-04-10T13:55:26-05:00
Here we go! Hoping for some cool rewards
Recoloured Challenge Mode sets and cloaks with the visuals.
That's all they need for me to play the hell outta this mode.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News