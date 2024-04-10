New Pets, Mounts, and More Models on the Dragonflight Patch 10.2.7 PTR

Alright, these are legit.... I want that fish!
Gotta have that surfboard mount
i. need. that. old god. fish
What is it the update for Alleria? I dont see any difference...
Goldfish and Naga look really... old godey, aren't they ?
Why does the horde version get weapons on it but the alliance is all cosmetic?
Can't wait to redo 156 achievements of an entire expansion the exact same way for all that awesome collector's stuff. Oh yea on a timeclock too midsummer.
Gimme Goblin surf board! Now!
what is even updated about alleria i dont see a single difference
Some cool stuff coming in next patch! Looking forward to more cross-faction mounts. The Horde horse is one of my favourites.
Mutant baby snakes!
How wonderful that the "Alliance" wolf mounts are just more night elf junk. We don't even get an Alliance colour scheme, but the Horde does get a Horde colour scheme saber.
That axe tail on the nightsaber looks way too big and dumb looking. Cats don't have prehensile tails, so what's the purpose of a giant oversized axe blade? They also wouldn't have the muscle mass or tail strength to even use that, if anything it'd be dragging behind them.
whats with the weird color scheme for the horde/alliance mounts?
The yak pet if from Remix according to the PTR journal
BFA time walking?
That old god fish looks siiiiiick