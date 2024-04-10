Heritage of the Darkspear - Troll Heritage Armor Appearance

Im at the edge of my seat waiting to see the Draenei one.
ZAPPY BOI
Looks good other than the cloth hanging from the helm, it looks horrible.
oh, what mu socks are doing on their faces? Can't find them from the morning huh
Am I being too picky? I feel like this heritage set is.. not nearly as good as the rest we've gotten thus far.. I was so looking forward to it, too..
Well... This is awkward, mine's a Druid, so can't wield swords. That said, nice looking set.
Damn that looks sick
B E A K
troll players been askin blizz mons for beards but they give us dis ugly bandana instead gross. how da troll mages be usin heritage weapons when dey cant have de blades?
Kinda... underwhelming. And I would of prefered the head piece, without the big ugly, logn cloth down it. I guess its meant to be Shadow hunter like? But im hoping we get a version without that.
Cloth way too long. Looks like an elephant.
Ooooooh. Not what I was expecting, honestly but I do not mind. This is quite serviceable. My hunter will be lookin good!The backpiece could stand to fit better on the male troll’s back but other than that, I don’t have much to complain about. I’m excited to see the questline!
I'm sorry Trolls...this is okay...until you see that sock hanging off your face...I am so scared for the Draenei one now.
Looks fine, but I certainly wish the cloth mask covered up the sides of the face. It looks kinda wonky from either side.
This fits the troll theme but its kinda bad compared to the other ones. They couldnt add more feathers, totems and bones?
Sailor Moon set? Full assortment of melee & long range weapons and shields. Troll heritage? One sword. Warcraft content in WoW is at the bottom of the priority list for the devs.
Guys stop complaining about the cloth on the face. Its literally one of the biggest most iconic looks a troll has. If you don't like it, you pretty much don't like how they dress. Play Warcraft III or play Zul'jin in Heroes of the Storm. This part of the set is VERY important.
Oh cool, a Witch Doctor scarf thingie.Now we need Beards