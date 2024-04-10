Heritage of the Draenei - Draenei Heritage Armor Appearance

Oh.
Ugly
Well at least I can keep using my current mog.
Not my fav but at least its better than the troll armor..
That looks horrendously bad
oh that is the let down of the year... so disappointing. my goodness.
Disapointed. I don't like it, looks like a random green questing set from wod...
:cWell... underwhelming af. Just like our customization options.
jesus that looks so ugly, looks like some wod quest gear
xmog it without the shoulders n its screams low/beginner adventure fantasy hunter, shaman, warr,pally, n monk
Both sets look underwhelming compared to other races heritage armor sets.
Huh. Somehow it looks like it came out during TBC which I guess is fitting.
Generic green questing draenei armor #154.
I like elements of this set. But it doesn't work on the whole. Especially the helm.Maybe if the "skirt" was longer or something?Sorry Draenei...
Remove the helm and shoulders, and it's passable. Not amazing mind you, but passable.
This is utterly disappointing.
Pretty much the TBC concept art, nice!
first edit: well i have made myself a fool
It's nice that they took inspiration from the clothes from their concept art. And this is what I hoped, not yet another crystal-paladin armor.
Holy smokes, they actually leaned into the original concept art with the armor. This makes me very happy :)https://warcraft.wiki.gg/images/thumb/6/6f/Playable_Draenei.jpg/800px-Playable_Draenei.jpg