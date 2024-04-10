New Hair Colors for Kul Tiran Characters - Six New Colors

Why not give these to all races? Dont be so stingy on the customizations
I still don't know why they don't just add a color wheel and call it a day for most styles.I know some would be finnicky like the dark iron dwarves with fire, and void elves with glow.
GIVE BLOOD ELVES REAL BEARDS LIKE THE EVOKERS
I can't DoT anything in RBGs without it getting Revivaled with no UA backlash... but thank God I can change my hair blue.**rolls eyes**
Can't believe they looked at Kul Tiran and thought "Yep, they could use some more hair colours!" instead of literally anything else.
Give all males (who can human hairstyles) the short hair that nightborne males have.
KT need a lot more than just some hair colors..
Would've been the perfect time to add beards for trolls, but eh'...
Finally some kul tiran love, would prefer different hair styles instead but ill take what i can get
WHY always hair color and that's it?The patch could make the skin colors of the Dragonmaw and Blackrock clans available. With new Kor'kron quests and Garrosh etc
Give the frail skinny option already blizzard, so I can play a wise looking wizard/druid.
My Kul Tiran druid's hair color is perfect, but thanks anyway!https://worldofwarcraft.blizzard.com/en-us/character/us/khadgar/Dew
This is a good start but what I'd really like to see is more than five hairstyles for them.
I got a stupid idea why not let the races that are similar to each other share customizations regardless of faction, for example Nightelves n Nightborne share all their textures, Gnomes n Mecha gnomes share their textures aswell as literally all the dwarves thats added n gonna be added to the game, I know it sounds crazy but it'll be kinda easier on devs to created like hairstyles,beards n tattoos for one of each races n then it unlocks for all the races that are copies of said races instead of trying to come up with ideas for every race just to have players whine.
Instead of giving new apperances they still adding breadcrumb of hair colors for every race each patch so it will look like patch has improvements. Lame! How about Blizz you give us vrykuls and ogres, instead of 3rd variation of dwarfs?
Can the women blink yet?
ofc red and blue.