Patch 10.2.7 Datamined Class Changes

wow
I expected to get hyped over class changes. Mistake.
is this an out of season april's fools joke?
Unholy DK had an entire i added to their talent tree. This is a gamechanger for the spec, of course.(this is a joke, don't take this seriously)
so you can be all classes and races even evoker?
With the change to evoker being that energizing flame (an effect that's pretty required for evoker dps to work) is available from level 1 rather than level 58 (the current starting level for evokers): if we read into that a little, could it mean that they're planning for lower-level evokers to be playable in 10.2.7, i.e. that evoker will be available in MoP remix?
You don't have to post an article for everything WoWhead, it'll be okay.. we'll survive if we didn't know that Reaping was spell checked and corrected.
Nice to see that there will be a dedicated stable slot for animal companion finally
i don’t see demon hunter on here
I guess Holy Paladin is in an excellent position and my own perception (and logs and tier lists too) are all wrong...
Where are the pvp changes? PvP is dead in the current state of the game. Do sth!