Murloc Backpack and Onesie Datamined on Patch 10.2.7 PTR

Overpriced store set for sure. No way that's gonna be obtainable in a normal gameplay method.
Shutup and take my money!
MRRGGRLRLRRR
Oh my gosh, I need this !Hope it's not a shop transmog, maybe a trading post one ^^
I HAVE A MIGHTY NEED
I'd imagine they give these to the people paying for 1 year subs since they match the mounts. The rewards are pretty underwhelming currently.
Blizzcon stuff perhaps, that often appears early when not encrypted
store set probably
I will do or pay whatever it takes for that green murloc suit.That will be the tmog my character rots in hell with.
i need this...unless store bought item
how come it has a mouth on the hood but also sharp teeth
Will be looking like garbage on tauren
if you miss out on the Blizzcon Yeti set then you can get this to cover up the races that has horrible race footwears (draenei, tauren, troll etc).
Warcraft has devolved into cutesy toddler stuff.When are factions / kingdoms / clans going to get some love? Argent Dawn? Scarlet Crusade? Stromgarde? Lordaeron? Burning Blade? Warsong? Quel’Thalas? High Elves? Amani Trolls? Etc... The actual Warcraft universe is lacking in Warcraft RP / immersion. There’s virtually none of it.
I'd imagine another 12 month sub reward.
WOW I'm so excited for this! can't wait!