WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria in Patch 10.2.7 - Level to 70 Using Special Rules and Loot!

What is WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria?

Accelerated Leveling and Content allowing you to take on nearly every quest, scenario, dungeon and raid.

Create a new WoW Remix character starting at level 10 to adventure through the event up to level 70.

A mountain of loot: Get powerful items from everywhere— quests, chests, creatures, bosses.

Customizable items allowing you to power up as far as you can go to take on tougher content.

Convert unwanted items into Bronze which can be used to upgrade items or purchase cosmetics.

Keep what you collect: Take your collection of transmogs with you into The War Within.

Accelerated Leveling and Content





Level Range

Zones

Scenarios

Dungeons

Raids





10-70

Jade Forest

Greenstone Village

Brewing Storm

Theramore’s Fall

Temple of the Jade Serpent

Scarlet Halls

Scarlet Monastery

Scholomance







20-70

Valley of the Four Winds

Krasarang Wilds

5.1 Landfall Campaign

Unga Ingoo

Domination Point

Lion’s Landing

A Little Patience

|Dagger in the Dark

Stormstout Brewery







25-70

Kun-Lai Summit



Arena of Annihilation

Brewmoon Festival

Crypt of Forgotten Kings

Shado-Pan Monastery



Mogu’shan Vaults





30-70

Townlong Steppes

Assault on Zan’vess

Siege of Niuzao Temple







35-70

Dread Wastes





Heart of Fear







40-70

Vale of Eternal Blossoms



Battle on the High Seas

Blood in the Snow

Dark Heart of Pandaria

Secrets of Ragefire

Mogu’shan Palace

Gate of the Setting Sun

Terrace of Endless Spring





45-70

Isle of GiantsTimeless Isle











50-70

Isle of Thunder





Throne of Thunder





60-70







Siege of Orgrimmar





70







Heroic Raids





Creating Your New Identity

New Loot, New You

Welcome to a New Bronze Age

Relive epic adventures with an all-new event arriving in the 10.2.7 content update— WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria. Experience the wonders of Pandaria anew, but with fresh new loot— and (almost) unlimited power.World of Warcraft Remix is a time-limited event which allows players to re-experience the entirety of theexpansion at an accelerated rate from level 10 through 70. All loot has been completely overhauled and has powerful new effects allowing players to shape their experience, power up, and power on. Features include:No expansion purchase is needed, but aSubscription or Game Time is required to begin this fast-paced adventure through Pandaria. This means that Classic players can also participate in a plethora of pandamonium by simply installing the modern (live)client.WoW Trial Accounts will also be able to experience this WoW Remix without a subscription or Game Time through level 20. Purchase a subscription or Game Time to continue beyond level 20.With WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria there will be no slowing you down and you’ll be able to take on nearly every quest, scenario, dungeon, and raid right out of the gate with accelerated leveling from 10-70. View the chart below for the availability of each type of content.Create a new moderncharacter to undertake your adventures in Pandaria, collect a variety of powerful new items and transmogs, then take your transmogs with you when you continue your adventures in World of Warcraft®:The War Within. Additional character slots will be available so that you have room for your new fully leveled and fully geared hero to join you in your continuing adventures through the Worldsoul Saga™. All Remix characters created during the event will convert to a standard character to play within modernat the end of the event.From the realm Character Selection screen, players will be given the option to create a new WoW Remix character, beginning at level 10, which will only be able to play with characters taking part in the event.Characters in the selection screen which are only available to play in the World of Warcraft Remix event will have an icon next to the character name so they can easily be identified when choosing which mode ofyou intend to play through.Once you’ve created your character, you’ll begin your new journey in the Timeless Isle and meet up with the infinite dragonflight and Eternus who will set you on your path.In WoW Remix, players have the opportunity to collect a variety of items from just about anywhere: quests, chests, creatures, bosses, and more. New customizable items will be yours for the taking and each item slot has their own unique identity with spell gem sockets. These sockets come with exciting turbo-charged new effects similar to trinkets.Each time you loot new items, you’ll have the chance for powerful new upgrades allowing you to push the limits further and faster than ever before with uncapped progression. As you progress, you’ll gradually become more and more powerful as items also grant increased permanent stats.Here are just some examples of the types of gems you might find:Meta GemsLifestormSummon a storm. Call down 5 bolts of lightning every 1 second. Each bolt inflicts 25,885 Nature damage to an enemy within 30 yards.During the storm, 3 flowers grow around the caster. After 5 seconds, the flowers bloom, restoring 388,471 health and granting 1,720 Haste to allies for 10 seconds."Fits in a Meta socket."Thundering OrbTransform into a Thundering Orb inflicting Nature damage to enemies within 30 yards over 4 seconds. While you are a Thundering Orb, damage taken is reduced by 50%, movement speed is reduced by 70%, and you are immune to loss of control effects."Fits in a Meta socket."Oblivion SphereCoalesce an orb of pure void that increases Critical Strike damage taken by enemies within 15 yards by 50% for 10 seconds. After 4 seconds, the orb explodes, inflicting Shadow damage."Fits in a Meta socket."Primordial GemsHailstormBinds when picked upUnique-Equipped: Hailstorm (1)HailstormEquip: Every 3 seconds build a charge of Hailstorm. Upon reaching 10 stacks, unleash hail on enemies within 50 yards. Each impact influicts Frost damage and applies Numbing Cold.Reduces movement speed by 30% and reduces damage dealt by 10%. Attacking removes a stack of Numbing Cold."Fits in a Primordial socket."Cold FrontBinds when picked upUnique-Equipped: Cold Front (1)Cold FrontEquip: Your abilities have a chance to grant all allies a shield absorbing damage and applying Numbing Cold to all enemies within 50 yards.Reduces movement speed by 30% and reduces damage dealt by 10%. Attacking removes a stack of Numbing Cold."Fits in a Primordial socket."WildfireBinds when picked upUnique-Equipped: Wildfire (1)Equip: Your abilities have a chance to inflict additional Fire damage and spread Wildfire to a nearby enemy inflicting Fire damage every 1 second for 10 seconds.Wildfire stacks and spreads to nearby enemies, stacking up to 10 times."Fits in a Primordial socket."Tinker GemsTinkmaster's ShieldBinds when picked upUnique-Equipped: Tinkmaster's Shield (1)Tinkmaster's ShieldEquip: Grants a shield absorbing damage equal to 20% of your total health.This shield will regenerate after not suffering any damage for 10 seconds."Fits in a Tinker socket."FervorBinds when picked upUnique-Equipped: Fervor (1)FervorEquip: While you are above 80% health, your attacks consume 2% of your maximum health to inflict Holy damage equal to the amount consumed."Fits in a Primordial socket."Sunstrider's FlourishBinds when picked upUnique-Equipped: Sunstrider's Flourish (1)Sunstrider's FlourishEquip: Your critical strikes erupt in a fiery explosion inflicting Fire damage to enemies within 15 yards of your target."Fits in a Tinker socket."Cogwheel GemsBlinkTeleports you forward 10 yards or until reaching an obstacle and frees you from all stuns and bonds."Fits in a Cogwheel socket."SprintIncreases your movement speed by 70% for 8 seconds."Fits in a Cogwheel socket."RollRoll a short distance."Fits in a Cogwheel socket."Cloak of Infinite PotentialYou’ll also be able to earn an Artifact cloak that gains permanent power increases as you play. Power you earn on your strongest character is shared with alternate characters created for the event to make leveling even faster.Cloak of Infinite PotentialItem Level 346SoulboundUniqueBack147 ArmorEquip: Grants to efollowing aura.Timeruner's AdvantageThe threads of time you find will be woven into this cloak, permanently increasing its power.Timerunner's AdvantageYour cloak grants you the following stats:+324 Strength+1620 Stamina+324 Critical Strike+324 Leech+324 Mastery+324 Versatility+324% Experience GainEarn titles, a variety of transmogs, previously unreleased color variants of older mounts, and more simply by completing WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria specific achievements during the Remix event. These achievements will become Feats of Strength when the event ends.There’s no such thing as a bad drop and any drop you get can be converted into a new currency— Bronze. You’ll be able to use this currency to purchase upgrades andaccount-bound cosmetics.Head to a bazaar in any zone to purchase everything from class transmogs, tomounts, toys, and more. This allows players to purchase items that were previously unable to obtain or difficult to obtain as random drops by simply spending this new currency to add them to their account’s collection. Players won’t be able to use the Auction House in World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria.Continue the story inas the Dark Heart content update (10.2.7) ushers in the final chapter of the expansion and sets the stage for