WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria in Patch 10.2.7 - Level to 70 Using Special Rules and Loot!

Relive epic adventures with an all-new event arriving in the 10.2.7 content update— WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria. Experience the wonders of Pandaria anew, but with fresh new loot— and (almost) unlimited power.
What is WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria?
World of Warcraft Remix is a time-limited event which allows players to re-experience the entirety of the Mists of Pandaria
expansion at an accelerated rate from level 10 through 70. All loot has been completely overhauled and has powerful new effects allowing players to shape their experience, power up, and power on. Features include:
Available to Everyone
- Accelerated Leveling and Content allowing you to take on nearly every quest, scenario, dungeon and raid.
- Create a new WoW Remix character starting at level 10 to adventure through the event up to level 70.
- A mountain of loot: Get powerful items from everywhere— quests, chests, creatures, bosses.
- Customizable items allowing you to power up as far as you can go to take on tougher content.
- Convert unwanted items into Bronze which can be used to upgrade items or purchase cosmetics.
- Keep what you collect: Take your collection of transmogs with you into The War Within.
No expansion purchase is needed, but a World of Warcraft
Subscription or Game Time is required to begin this fast-paced adventure through Pandaria. This means that Classic players can also participate in a plethora of pandamonium by simply installing the modern (live) World of Warcraft
client.WoW Trial Accounts will also be able to experience this WoW Remix without a subscription or Game Time through level 20. Purchase a subscription or Game Time to continue beyond level 20.
Accelerated Leveling and Content
With WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria there will be no slowing you down and you’ll be able to take on nearly every quest, scenario, dungeon, and raid right out of the gate with accelerated leveling from 10-70. View the chart below for the availability of each type of content.
|Level Range
|Zones
|Scenarios
|Dungeons
|Raids
|10-70
|Jade Forest
|Greenstone Village
Brewing Storm
Theramore’s Fall
|Temple of the Jade Serpent
Scarlet Halls
Scarlet Monastery
Scholomance
|20-70
|Valley of the Four Winds
Krasarang Wilds
5.1 Landfall Campaign
|Unga Ingoo
Domination Point
Lion’s Landing
A Little Patience
|Dagger in the Dark
|Stormstout Brewery
|25-70
|Kun-Lai Summit
|Arena of Annihilation
Brewmoon Festival
Crypt of Forgotten Kings
|Shado-Pan Monastery
|Mogu’shan Vaults
|30-70
|Townlong Steppes
|Assault on Zan’vess
|Siege of Niuzao Temple
|35-70
|Dread Wastes
|Heart of Fear
|40-70
|Vale of Eternal Blossoms
Battle on the High Seas
Blood in the Snow
Dark Heart of Pandaria
Secrets of Ragefire
|Mogu’shan Palace
Gate of the Setting Sun
|Terrace of Endless Spring
|45-70
|Isle of GiantsTimeless Isle
|50-70
|Isle of Thunder
|Throne of Thunder
|60-70
|Siege of Orgrimmar
|70
|Heroic Raids
Creating Your New Identity
Create a new modern World of Warcraft
character to undertake your adventures in Pandaria, collect a variety of powerful new items and transmogs, then take your transmogs with you when you continue your adventures in World of Warcraft®:The War Within™
. Additional character slots will be available so that you have room for your new fully leveled and fully geared hero to join you in your continuing adventures through the Worldsoul Saga™. All Remix characters created during the event will convert to a standard character to play within modern World of Warcraft
at the end of the event.From the realm Character Selection screen, players will be given the option to create a new WoW Remix character, beginning at level 10, which will only be able to play with characters taking part in the event.Characters in the selection screen which are only available to play in the World of Warcraft Remix event will have an icon next to the character name so they can easily be identified when choosing which mode of World of Warcraft
you intend to play through.Once you’ve created your character, you’ll begin your new journey in the Timeless Isle and meet up with the infinite dragonflight and Eternus who will set you on your path.
New Loot, New You
In WoW Remix, players have the opportunity to collect a variety of items from just about anywhere: quests, chests, creatures, bosses, and more. New customizable items will be yours for the taking and each item slot has their own unique identity with spell gem sockets. These sockets come with exciting turbo-charged new effects similar to trinkets.Each time you loot new items, you’ll have the chance for powerful new upgrades allowing you to push the limits further and faster than ever before with uncapped progression. As you progress, you’ll gradually become more and more powerful as items also grant increased permanent stats.Here are just some examples of the types of gems you might find:
Meta Gems
LifestormEquip:
Summon a storm. Call down 5 bolts of lightning every 1 second. Each bolt inflicts 25,885 Nature damage to an enemy within 30 yards.
During the storm, 3 flowers grow around the caster. After 5 seconds, the flowers bloom, restoring 388,471 health and granting 1,720 Haste to allies for 10 seconds.
"Fits in a Meta socket."
Thundering OrbTransform into a Thundering Orb inflicting Nature damage to enemies within 30 yards over 4 seconds. While you are a Thundering Orb, damage taken is reduced by 50%, movement speed is reduced by 70%, and you are immune to loss of control effects.
"Fits in a Meta socket."
Oblivion SphereCoalesce an orb of pure void that increases Critical Strike damage taken by enemies within 15 yards by 50% for 10 seconds. After 4 seconds, the orb explodes, inflicting Shadow damage.
"Fits in a Meta socket."
Primordial Gems
HailstormBinds when picked up
Unique-Equipped: Hailstorm (1)
HailstormEquip: Every 3 seconds build a charge of Hailstorm. Upon reaching 10 stacks, unleash hail on enemies within 50 yards. Each impact influicts Frost damage and applies Numbing Cold.Numbing Cold
Reduces movement speed by 30% and reduces damage dealt by 10%. Attacking removes a stack of Numbing Cold.
"Fits in a Primordial socket."
Cold FrontBinds when picked up
Unique-Equipped: Cold Front (1)
Cold FrontEquip: Your abilities have a chance to grant all allies a shield absorbing damage and applying Numbing Cold to all enemies within 50 yards.Numbing Cold
Reduces movement speed by 30% and reduces damage dealt by 10%. Attacking removes a stack of Numbing Cold.
"Fits in a Primordial socket."
WildfireBinds when picked up
Unique-Equipped: Wildfire (1)Equip: Your abilities have a chance to inflict additional Fire damage and spread Wildfire to a nearby enemy inflicting Fire damage every 1 second for 10 seconds.Wildfire stacks and spreads to nearby enemies, stacking up to 10 times.
"Fits in a Primordial socket."
Tinker Gems
Tinkmaster's ShieldBinds when picked up
Unique-Equipped: Tinkmaster's Shield (1)
Tinkmaster's ShieldEquip: Grants a shield absorbing damage equal to 20% of your total health.
This shield will regenerate after not suffering any damage for 10 seconds.
"Fits in a Tinker socket."
FervorBinds when picked up
Unique-Equipped: Fervor (1)
FervorEquip: While you are above 80% health, your attacks consume 2% of your maximum health to inflict Holy damage equal to the amount consumed.
"Fits in a Primordial socket."
Sunstrider's FlourishBinds when picked up
Unique-Equipped: Sunstrider's Flourish (1)
Sunstrider's FlourishEquip: Your critical strikes erupt in a fiery explosion inflicting Fire damage to enemies within 15 yards of your target.
"Fits in a Tinker socket."
Cogwheel Gems
BlinkTeleports you forward 10 yards or until reaching an obstacle and frees you from all stuns and bonds.
"Fits in a Cogwheel socket."
SprintIncreases your movement speed by 70% for 8 seconds.
"Fits in a Cogwheel socket."
RollRoll a short distance.
"Fits in a Cogwheel socket."
Cloak of Infinite PotentialYou’ll also be able to earn an Artifact cloak that gains permanent power increases as you play. Power you earn on your strongest character is shared with alternate characters created for the event to make leveling even faster.
Cloak of Infinite PotentialItem Level 346
Soulbound
Unique
Back
147 Armor
Equip: Grants to efollowing aura.
Timeruner's Advantage
The threads of time you find will be woven into this cloak, permanently increasing its power.
Timerunner's AdvantageYour cloak grants you the following stats:
+324 Strength
+1620 Stamina
+324 Critical Strike
+324 Leech
+324 Mastery
+324 Versatility
+324% Experience Gain
Earn titles, a variety of transmogs, previously unreleased color variants of older mounts, and more simply by completing WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria specific achievements during the Remix event. These achievements will become Feats of Strength when the event ends.
Welcome to a New Bronze Age
There’s no such thing as a bad drop and any drop you get can be converted into a new currency— Bronze. You’ll be able to use this currency to purchase upgrades and World of Warcraft
account-bound cosmetics.Head to a bazaar in any zone to purchase everything from class transmogs, to Mists of Pandaria
mounts, toys, and more. This allows players to purchase items that were previously unable to obtain or difficult to obtain as random drops by simply spending this new currency to add them to their account’s collection. Players won’t be able to use the Auction House in World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria.Continue the story in Dragonflight
as the Dark Heart content update (10.2.7) ushers in the final chapter of the expansion and sets the stage for The War Within
.